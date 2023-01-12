Ingrid Andress Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Between a Grammy nomination and an upcoming tour, the early part of 2023 will be filled with excitement for Ingrid Andress.
The exciting new year also includes a performance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The country artist takes the stage during Thursday’s edition of the show, bringing music to an episode that also includes Dana Gurira and Jeremy Pope.
Filmed in advance, the episode will start at around 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Ingrid Andress performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos from the taping follow.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Danai Gurira during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jeremy Pope during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ingrid Andress during Thursday’s January 12, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs ingrid andress late show stephen colbert
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…