Ingrid Andress Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Between a Grammy nomination and an upcoming tour, the early part of 2023 will be filled with excitement for Ingrid Andress.

The exciting new year also includes a performance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The country artist takes the stage during Thursday’s edition of the show, bringing music to an episode that also includes Dana Gurira and Jeremy Pope.

Filmed in advance, the episode will start at around 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Ingrid Andress performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the taping follow.