Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks

The new Miley Cyrus single enjoys a big launch.

Unsurprising given the ample anticipation, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is making a big launch-week impact on major music platforms.

The song, notably, rocketed to #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart following its Thursday debut. It holds that pinnacle all-genre position as of press time at 1AM ET.

“Flowers” is also receiving strong looks on major streaming services. Spotify, for instance, has “Flowers” at #1 on New Music Friday, #1 on Pop Rising, and #3 on Today’s Top Hits.

Not simply claiming prominent visibility on digital platforms, Cyrus’ new release is additionally going for immediate radio airplay.

