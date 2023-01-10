in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Lavender Haze” is this week’s most added song.

Lavender Haze audio cover | Republic/YouTube

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board of 2023 is officially closed, and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” holds the top spot.

The single landed at another 29 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. It makes its run as Swift’s “Anti-Hero” celebrates a lengthy run as the format’s most played song.

Picked up by 26 stations, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” ranks as second-most added.

SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” takes third place with 17 pickups, while an add count of 16 slots Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” in fourth place.

With 12 adds each, JVKE’s “golden hour” and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” (11 adds, 7th-most), Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” (7 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

