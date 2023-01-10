Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board of 2023 is officially closed, and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” holds the top spot.

The single landed at another 29 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. It makes its run as Swift’s “Anti-Hero” celebrates a lengthy run as the format’s most played song.

Picked up by 26 stations, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” ranks as second-most added.

SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” takes third place with 17 pickups, while an add count of 16 slots Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” in fourth place.

With 12 adds each, JVKE’s “golden hour” and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” (11 adds, 7th-most), Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” (7 adds, 10th-most).