in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Reaches 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Anti-Hero” makes it 7 weeks at Hot AC.

Anti-Hero video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s smash “Anti-Hero” unsurprisingly keeps the throne at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a 7th week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Anti-Hero” received ~6,285 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 153 from last week’s spin tally.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” spends another week at #2 on the Hot AC chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays in the #3 spot. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently remains at #4.

Up one place, Sia’s “Unstoppable” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase Hot AC listing.

anti-herobebe rexhadavid guettajaxkim petrassam smithsiaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’ve made $19490 just within thirty days by simply working part-time on home computer.~c72313a-As I lost my last position, I was very upset but thankfully I have dcd started this online assignment & in this way I am capable to get thousand USD easily from home.~m82413-Each individual can certainly avail this easy work & may earn

    extra money on-line by exploring this website…….. https://googlecashprofit01.neocities.org/

    Reply

  2. Google pays a salary of $100 per hour. My most recent internet earnings were $3500 for a 40-hour work week. The friend of my younger brother says he works ag-08 for approximately 30 hours a week and earns an average pay of $12,265. How simple things used to be still amazes me. More information is available.
    .
    .
    In this article, you may find———————–>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Celebrates 6th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Reve’s “Whitney” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio