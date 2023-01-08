Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Reaches 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s smash “Anti-Hero” unsurprisingly keeps the throne at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a 7th week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“Anti-Hero” received ~6,285 spins during the January 1-7 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 153 from last week’s spin tally.
Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” spends another week at #2 on the Hot AC chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays in the #3 spot. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently remains at #4.
Up one place, Sia’s “Unstoppable” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase Hot AC listing.
