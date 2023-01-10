in TV News

Self Esteem Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, takes the stage on “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” features a noteworthy musical performance.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, whose stage name is Self Esteem, takes the stage in the episode’s closing segment. The performance marks the English artist’s US late-night debut.

Prior to the Self Esteem performance, the episode features a discussion with guests Gwyneth Paltrow and Hilary Swank.

Filmed in advance, the performance began airing at 12:35AM ET — and will air at the same time in the west. The Self Esteem performance was to start at around 1:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

cbsgwyneth paltrowHilary Swankjames cordenself esteemthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio