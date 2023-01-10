Self Esteem Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” features a noteworthy musical performance.
Rebecca Lucy Taylor, whose stage name is Self Esteem, takes the stage in the episode’s closing segment. The performance marks the English artist’s US late-night debut.
Prior to the Self Esteem performance, the episode features a discussion with guests Gwyneth Paltrow and Hilary Swank.
Filmed in advance, the performance began airing at 12:35AM ET — and will air at the same time in the west. The Self Esteem performance was to start at around 1:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
