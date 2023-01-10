Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Rupert Grint, Dry Cleaning Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The final seasons of Prime Video’s “Hunters” and Apple TV+’s “Servant” will be launching this Friday, January 13.

In support of the streaming series, stars from the shows appear on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Appearing as dual-lead guests, Logan Lerman and Al Pacino chat in support of “The Hunters.” Later, Rupert Grint visits to talk “Servant.”

In addition to the interviews, Monday’s “Tonight Show” features a performance by Dry Cleaning.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: