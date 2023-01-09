NFL Confirms Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule; Cowboys vs. Bucs Set For Monday Night Football

Following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions during Sunday Night Football, the NFL playoff bracket is officially set. Accordingly, the NFL is able to announce the schedule for “Super Wild Card Weekend.”

Six games will be played between January 14 and January 16.

The action begins at 4:30PM ET on FOX, when the San Francisco 49ers (#2 NFC) will host the Seattle Seahawks (#7 NFC). That night, NBC will broadcast the Jacksonville Jaguars (#4 AFC) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (#5 NFC).

Sunday’s action will start at 1PM ET on CBS, with the Buffalo Bills (#2 AFC) hosting the Miami Dolphins (#7 AFC). The Minnesota Vikings (#3 NFC) will host the New York Giants (#6 NFC) on FOX at 4:30PM ET, while the Cincinnati Bengals (#3 AFC) will host the Baltimore Ravens (#6 ABC) at 8:15PM ET on NBC.

The last remaining game, that which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#4 NFC) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (#5 NFC), will air as a Monday Night Football game at 8:15PM ET ON ESPN.

The Philadelphia Eagles (#1 NFC) and Kansas City Chiefs (#1 AFC) secured the lone available byes in each conference and will not play on Wildcard Weekend.