Josh Richards Arrives At 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony (Special Look)

Airing on a Tuesday this year, the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 8PM ET.

In advance of the event, noteworthy entertainment personalities have begun arriving on the red carpet.

One such personality is Josh Richards, who has risen to fame as a top social creator and co-host of the “BFFs” podcast.

NBC, which is handling broadcasting duties for the event, shared the below photo of Richards on the red carpet.

Jerrod Carmichael is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will honor the best in television and film.