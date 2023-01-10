“Better Call Saul” Star Rhea Seehorn Walks Red Carpet At 2023 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

80th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Rhea Seehorn arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 -- (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC)
“Better Call Saul” is in contention for TV Drama at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and series standout Rhea Seehorn is in attendance at the ceremony.
The actress, who received consistent raves for her work on the show (though, frustratingly, a shortage of awards recognition), recently walked the red carpet the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Seehorn is one of many noteworthy entertainment personalities that will be in attendance at the event, which will air on NBC with Jerrod Carmichael as host.
In support of the airing, NBC shared photos from Seehorn’s red carpet visit:
