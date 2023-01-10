in Music News

SZA’s “Kill Bill” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; “Nobody Gets Me” Places 2nd

SZA’s two singles land the top two spots on this week’s add board.

SZA - SOS cover | RCA

SZA’s “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me” both officially impacted pop radio this week, and both received considerable quantities of support.

Picked up by 111 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Kill Bill” ranks as the format’s most added song. “Nobody Gets Me,” which landed at 85 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Both songs have already earned Top 40 positions on the format’s airplay chart, and the new support ensures they will keep gaining momentum.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” a new playlist option for 76 stations, ranks as third-most added. Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” takes fourth place with 54 pickups, while an add count of 52 slots RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” in fifth.

Other notable pop radio options: P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (38 adds, 6th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” (31 adds, 7th-most), Joji’s “Die For You” (29 adds, 8th-most), Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (27 adds, 9th-most), and Lonnie’s “One Night Stand” (23 adds, 10th-most).

kill billnobody gets mesza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: Winston Duke, Emma Myers Appeared On Last Week’s Most-Watched “Fallon” Episode

Josh Richards Arrives At 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony (Special Look)