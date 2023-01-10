SZA’s “Kill Bill” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; “Nobody Gets Me” Places 2nd

SZA’s “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me” both officially impacted pop radio this week, and both received considerable quantities of support.

Picked up by 111 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Kill Bill” ranks as the format’s most added song. “Nobody Gets Me,” which landed at 85 stations, takes second place on the add board.

Both songs have already earned Top 40 positions on the format’s airplay chart, and the new support ensures they will keep gaining momentum.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” a new playlist option for 76 stations, ranks as third-most added. Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” takes fourth place with 54 pickups, while an add count of 52 slots RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” in fifth.

Other notable pop radio options: P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (38 adds, 6th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” (31 adds, 7th-most), Joji’s “Die For You” (29 adds, 8th-most), Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (27 adds, 9th-most), and Lonnie’s “One Night Stand” (23 adds, 10th-most).