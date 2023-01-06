in TV News

Alexandra Daddario Scheduled To Appear On January 11 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

She will be supporting “Mayfair Witches.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with guests Alexandra Daddario, Jay Duplass, and standup comedy from Noah Gardenswartz. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As “Mayfair Witches” commences its run on AMC, star Alexandra Daddario will support the show on late-night television.

CBS says the actress will appear as a discussion guest on the January 11 “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The episode will also feature Paul Dano as a discussion guest. Jenny Zigrino will close the show with stand-up comedy.

A full look at upcoming “Corden” listings follows:

Monday, Jan. 9

Gwyneth Paltrow; Hilary Swank; musical performance by Self Esteem

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Regina Hall; musical performance by Alec Benjamin

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Alexandra Daddario; Paul Dano; stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino

Thursday, Jan. 12

Bryan Cranston; Sigourney Weaver; musical performance by Quinn XCII

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

