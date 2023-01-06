Alexandra Daddario Scheduled To Appear On January 11 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

As “Mayfair Witches” commences its run on AMC, star Alexandra Daddario will support the show on late-night television.
CBS says the actress will appear as a discussion guest on the January 11 “Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The episode will also feature Paul Dano as a discussion guest. Jenny Zigrino will close the show with stand-up comedy.
A full look at upcoming “Corden” listings follows:
Monday, Jan. 9
Gwyneth Paltrow; Hilary Swank; musical performance by Self Esteem
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Regina Hall; musical performance by Alec Benjamin
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Alexandra Daddario; Paul Dano; stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino
Thursday, Jan. 12
Bryan Cranston; Sigourney Weaver; musical performance by Quinn XCII
