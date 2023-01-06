in TV News

Sadie Sink Confirmed For Interview On January 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress will appear on next Friday’s “Fallon.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb, Sadie Sink and Justin Sylvester on Wednesday July 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“Stranger Things” and “The Whale” star Sadie Sink, who appeared on a May 2022 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” just booked her first 2023 visit to the show.

According to NBC, Sink will appear on the January 13 edition of the late-night talk show.

NBC also advertises a performance by Dayglow for the episode; an additional guest may be announced in the coming days.

Who else will appear on “Fallon” in the near future? Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 9: Guests include Al Pacino & Logan Lerman, Rupert Grint and musical guest Dry Cleaning. Show #1773

Tuesday, January 10: Guests include Leslie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and musical guest Alvvays. Show #1774

Wednesday, January 11: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Finn Wolfhard, Drew and Jonathan Scott and musical guest Myke Towers. Show #1775

Thursday, January 12: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Matthew Macfadyen and comedian Ralph Barbosa. Show #1776

Friday, January 13: Guests include Sadie Sink and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1777

