NewJeans’ “OMG” Ranks As Top New Entry On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

A mid-week release did not prevent NewJeans’ “OMG” from amassing an impressive debut view count on YouTube.

Credited with 11.1 million views during the December 30-January 5 tracking period, the official “OMG” video earns #13 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“OMG,” moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry on the listing.

The official video only accounted for about half of the video’s tracking period views. With all eligible uploads included, “OMG” garnered 25.1 million total YouTube views during the tracking period. The count slots “OMG” at #8 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which ranks as that listing’s top debut position as well.

“OMG” is one of two NewJeans songs in the Top 10 of the Global YouTube Songs Chart; “Ditto” rises four spots to #5 this week.

With all the recent success, the group rises thirty-eight spots to #26 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.