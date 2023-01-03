Ana de Armas Appears For Interview, Movie Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2023 airs Tuesday night, and it features Ana de Armas.
The actress appears as the lead guest on the broadcast. In addition to chatting with Fallon, Ana plays a game of “Three-Word Movie.”
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” episode also features an interview appearance by Luke Grimes. Later, Protoje takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1769 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1769 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas and host Jimmy Fallon play “Three-Word Movie” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1769 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Luke Grimes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1769 — Pictured: Musical guest Protoje performs on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
