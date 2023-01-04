Emma Myers Supports “Wednesday” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” fittingly features an appearance by one of the stars of Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Emma Myers, that actress, makes her “Tonight Show” debut as an interview guest.

Wednesday’s “Fallon” episode also features interviews with Winston Duke and Darren Aronofsky, as well as a new “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters.” Later, Idles deliver a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to airing the episode, nbc shared first-look photos — and those follow: