Emma Myers Supports “Wednesday” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1770 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emma Myers during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” fittingly features an appearance by one of the stars of Netflix’s “Wednesday.”
Emma Myers, that actress, makes her “Tonight Show” debut as an interview guest.
Wednesday’s “Fallon” episode also features interviews with Winston Duke and Darren Aronofsky, as well as a new “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters.” Later, Idles deliver a musical performance.
Filmed earlier in the day, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to airing the episode, nbc shared first-look photos — and those follow:
Emma myersjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showwednesdaywinston duke
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…