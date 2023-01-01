in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enters Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Nonsense” is on the move at pop radio.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” continues to attract attention at the pop radio format. The buzzy single officially earns a Top 50 ranking this week.

Played 299 times during the December 25-31 tracking period, “Nonsense” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. The song earned #53 last week, courtesy of its 223 plays during the previous tracking period.

Given that it coincided with the end of the year (and a major holiday period), this week’s pop radio chart was light on moves. Not one single actually debuts on the 40-song Mediabase pop chart, and “Nonsense” is the only new addition to the Top 50.

