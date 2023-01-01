Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Officially Enters Top 50 At Pop Radio

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” continues to attract attention at the pop radio format. The buzzy single officially earns a Top 50 ranking this week.
Played 299 times during the December 25-31 tracking period, “Nonsense” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song. The song earned #53 last week, courtesy of its 223 plays during the previous tracking period.
Given that it coincided with the end of the year (and a major holiday period), this week’s pop radio chart was light on moves. Not one single actually debuts on the 40-song Mediabase pop chart, and “Nonsense” is the only new addition to the Top 50.
