Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Secures 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Anti-Hero” spends another week atop the Hot AC chart.

Taylor Swift Anti-Hero video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps the throne at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a sixth consecutive week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Anti-Hero” received 6,075 Hot AC spins during the December 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 143.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” the recipient of 5,407 spins (+79), holds at #2 on this week’s Hot AC chart.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays in the #3 spot, while Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains situated in the #4 position. Up one place, Nicky Youre & dazy’s enduring “Sunroof” takes #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

