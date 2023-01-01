Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Secures 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps the throne at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a sixth consecutive week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“Anti-Hero” received 6,075 Hot AC spins during the December 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 143.
Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” the recipient of 5,407 spins (+79), holds at #2 on this week’s Hot AC chart.
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays in the #3 spot, while Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains situated in the #4 position. Up one place, Nicky Youre & dazy’s enduring “Sunroof” takes #5.
