Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 5th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“Anti-Hero” remains the #1 song at both formats.

Taylor Swift in Anti-Hero | Video screenshot | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” retains its status as an active multi-format radio #1. The song celebrates a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while extending its hot adult contemporary radio reign to five.

— “Anti-Hero” keeps the pop throne on the strength of the ~17,761 spins it received during the December 18-24 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 59.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds as a close #2, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #3. The Weeknd’s “Die For You” ticks up a spot to #4, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” falls one place to #5.

— “Anti-Hero” meanwhile garnered ~5,911 spins at the Hot AC format (-33).

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” stays at #2, as “I’m Good (Blue)” (#3), “Unholy” (#4), and Sia’s “Unstoppable” (#5) also hold steady.

