Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” makes good on the mid-week projection, soaring into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up five places, “Made You Look” earns #7 on this week’s listing. The “Takin’ It Back” hit received ~9,635 spins during the December 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 524.

“Made You Look” ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10 at pop radio.

The song concurrently moves toward the Top 10 at the hot adult contemporary format, rising one spot to #11 on this week’s edition of the chart.