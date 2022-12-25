in Hot On Social

Journi Carr Rocks Stunning Santa Outfit, Looks Beautiful In Christmas Instagram Pictures

The rising star influencer looks amazing in her pre-Christmas post.

Journi Carr looks incredible in her Christmas-themed Instagram post (Via @journicarr)

Many top social creators have shared Christmas-themed Instagram posts over the past few days, but few look as good in their pictures as Journi Carr.

Rocking a hot Santa outfit, the influencer looks fantastic in the six-picture gallery.

Captioned “Santa’s lil helper,” the gallery has received over 30K likes and an outpouring of positive comments from followers.

Granted, a stunning post is pretty much the norm for Journi — she routinely looks great in her pictures. The knockout model has comfortably surpassed 300K followers, and it will be interesting (though highly unsurprising) to watch that count grow in 2023.

The new Santa-themed photos follow, as do some other stellar Journi Carr posts.

journi carr

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

