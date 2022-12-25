Journi Carr Rocks Stunning Santa Outfit, Looks Beautiful In Christmas Instagram Pictures

Many top social creators have shared Christmas-themed Instagram posts over the past few days, but few look as good in their pictures as Journi Carr.

Rocking a hot Santa outfit, the influencer looks fantastic in the six-picture gallery.

Captioned “Santa’s lil helper,” the gallery has received over 30K likes and an outpouring of positive comments from followers.

Granted, a stunning post is pretty much the norm for Journi — she routinely looks great in her pictures. The knockout model has comfortably surpassed 300K followers, and it will be interesting (though highly unsurprising) to watch that count grow in 2023.

The new Santa-themed photos follow, as do some other stellar Journi Carr posts.