in Music News

AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

“World’s Smallest Violin,” “Under The Influence,” and “uh oh” go Top 20 at pop radio.

AJR - World's Smallest Violin | SME/BMG

Pop radio welcomes three songs into its Top 20 this week; AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” all enter the region.

Played 4,420 times during the December 18-24 tracking period, “World’s Smallest Violin” rises three spots to #18 this week. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 116.

Also up three places from last week, “Under The Influence” takes #19 with 4,349 spins (+196).

“uh oh,” too, enjoys a three-place gain: in its case, it ascends to #20 with 4,167 official tracking period plays (+28).

ajrChris Browntate mcraeuh ohunder the influenceworld's smallest violin

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Journi Carr Rocks Stunning Santa Outfit, Looks Beautiful In Christmas Instagram Pictures