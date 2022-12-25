AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

Pop radio welcomes three songs into its Top 20 this week; AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” all enter the region.

Played 4,420 times during the December 18-24 tracking period, “World’s Smallest Violin” rises three spots to #18 this week. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 116.

Also up three places from last week, “Under The Influence” takes #19 with 4,349 spins (+196).

“uh oh,” too, enjoys a three-place gain: in its case, it ascends to #20 with 4,167 official tracking period plays (+28).