in Music News

Blink-182’s “EDGING” Spends 8th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“EDGING” enjoys another week atop the alternative chart.

Blink-182 - Edging video screenshot | SME/Lyrical Lemonade

Blink-182’s “EDGING” again extends its reign as the alternative radio format’s biggest song.

The recipient of ~2,860 spends during the December 18-24 tracking period, “EDGING” secures an eighth consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count falls 55 shy of last week’s mark but keeps “EDGING” well ahead of the competition.

Played ~2,354 times during the tracking period (-65), Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” holds at #2.

Paramore’s “This Is Why” stays at #3, as All Time Low’s “Sleep Walking” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Weezer’s “Records” settles for #5.

all time lowbeach weatherblink-182edgingparamoreweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Scores 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart