Blink-182’s “EDGING” Spends 8th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Blink-182’s “EDGING” again extends its reign as the alternative radio format’s biggest song.
The recipient of ~2,860 spends during the December 18-24 tracking period, “EDGING” secures an eighth consecutive week atop the Mediabase alternative chart. The spin count falls 55 shy of last week’s mark but keeps “EDGING” well ahead of the competition.
Played ~2,354 times during the tracking period (-65), Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” holds at #2.
Paramore’s “This Is Why” stays at #3, as All Time Low’s “Sleep Walking” rises one spot to #4. Down one place, Weezer’s “Records” settles for #5.
