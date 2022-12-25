Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Scores 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” continues its reign as the biggest song at rhythmic radio.
Played ~5,437 times during the December 18-24 tracking period, “Under The Influence” spends a second consecutive (and third total) week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 32.
King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” stays at #2, while Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” holds at #3 on the listing.
Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” remains in the #4 position, while GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” stays at #5.
