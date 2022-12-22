in TV News

Alexandra Daddario Appears On January 4 Edition Of “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The actress appears for an interview and beverage segment.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J075 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

Like most television series, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is embarking on a brief hiatus in recognition of the holidays.

It will return during the first week of the New Year, and one of the early episodes will feature Alexandra Daddario.

The actress takes part in both an interview and beverage segment on the January 4 episode. That day’s broadcast also features a visit from Clarkson’s fellow “American Idol” finalist and “From Justin To Kelly” co-star Justin Guarini, as well as a performance by Tauren Wells and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Honey Bee.”

The episode will air on the afternoon of January 4; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J075 — Pictured: (l-r) Alexandra Daddario, Justin Guarini, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J075 — Pictured: (l-r) Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J075 — Pictured: (l-r) Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

