Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Barring an substantial airplay shift late in the week, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” should enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The hit single received 4,090 spins during the first three days of the December 18-24 tracking period, which bests the same-time-last-week mark by 8%. The count, moreover, slots “Made You Look” at #8 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Although it does not have a massive lead over the next few songs, it has a clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Made You Look” is up 8% in airplay, the other songs between #9-12 are all down from last week.

Trainor’s single is also closing the gap with Post Malone & Doja Cat’s building #6 “I Like You” and Lil Nas X’s building #7 “STAR WALKIN'” and thus could end up moving higher when the chart goes final.

As the tracking period closes on Christmas Eve, it is possible there will be some unusual airplay patterns late in the week. Still, given the song’s momentum and clear buffer, it should be able to retain its Top 10 ranking through the close of tracking.