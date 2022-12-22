in TV News

Frida Gustavsson Supports “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2 On January 3 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

The “Vikings: Valhalla” star appears on an upcoming “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J074 -- Pictured: (l-r) Frida Gustavsson, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

The second season of “Vikings: Valhalla” will hit Netflix on January 12, 2023.

Ahead of the launch, star Frida Gustavsson will appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Gustavsson appears as an interview guest on the January 3 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode also features appearances by Kit Hoover and Kelly Rizzo; Clarkson additionally performs “The One That Got Away” for her “Kelly-Oke” number.

The episode will air in the afternoon on January 3; check local listings for the start time in your market. Ahead of the airing, NBCUniversal shared first-look photos from the taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J074 — Pictured: (l-r) Kit Hoover, Kelly Rizzo, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J074 — Pictured: (l-r) Kit Hoover, Frida Gustavsson, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J074 — Pictured: (l-r) Frida Gustavsson, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)

frida gustavssonthe kelly clarkson showvikings: valhalla

