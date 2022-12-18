Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Metro Boomin, Ava Max Songs Top 30

As fellow “Midnights” single “Anti-Hero” reaches #1, Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” enters the Top 15 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up three places, “Lavender Haze” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The track garnered 6,173 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period (+1,203).
— As “Lavender Haze” goes Top 15, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” and Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” secure Top 30 positions.
Played 1,632 times during the tracking period (+1,318), “Creepin'” rises nineteen places to #29.
A one-place rise concurrently brings “Million Dollar Baby” to #30. The Ava Max song received 1,570 spins (+161).
Comments
Loading…