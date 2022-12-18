in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Metro Boomin, Ava Max Songs Top 30

“Lavender Haze,” “Creepin’,” and “Million Dollar Baby” rise to new highs on the pop chart.

Lavender Haze audio cover | Republic/YouTube

As fellow “Midnights” single “Anti-Hero” reaches #1, Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” enters the Top 15 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places, “Lavender Haze” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The track garnered 6,173 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period (+1,203).

— As “Lavender Haze” goes Top 15, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” and Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” secure Top 30 positions.

Played 1,632 times during the tracking period (+1,318), “Creepin'” rises nineteen places to #29.

A one-place rise concurrently brings “Million Dollar Baby” to #30. The Ava Max song received 1,570 spins (+161).

21 savageava maxcreepin'lavender hazemetro boominmillion dollar babyTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

