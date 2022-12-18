in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 2nd Week On Top

“Under The Influence” reclaims the rhythmic throne.

Under The Influence video screenshot | RCA

After two weeks away from the summit, Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Under The Influence” is celebrating its second overall week in the top spot.

“Under The Influence” received ~5,393 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 74 plays.

King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” rises three places to #2, as Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” drops two levels to #3. Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” slides one place to #4, and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” ascends two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

