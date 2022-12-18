in Music News

Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary”, Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” Top 50

“Sunshine” debuts, while “Bloody Mary” and “10:35” make moves just below.

Tyga and Jhene Aiko in Sunshine | Video screen | EMPIRE

Tyga, Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “Sunshine” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Sunshine” makes this week’s Top 40 at #40. The collaboration garnered 793 spins during the December 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 198.

— As “Sunshine” debuts, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” and Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” make moves just below the chart. The two songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 408 times during the tracking period (+387), “Bloody Mary” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #136 last week.

Up three places, “10:35” earns #50 with 245 spins (+58).

