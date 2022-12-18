Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Earns 4th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The “Midnights” smash concurrently extends its hot adult contemporary radio reign to four weeks.

— “Anti-Hero” takes #1 thanks to the ~17,757 spins it received during the December 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,106, while besting of that of the #2 song by 149.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” ranks as that #2 song this week; it spent the previous four weeks at #1.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (#3), Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (#4), and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (#5) all hold steady to form this week’s Top 5.

— “Anti-Hero” meanwhile garnered ~5,961 tracking-week spins at the Hot AC format.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” stays at #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, while “I’m Good” holds at #3. “Unholy” rises a spot to #4 on the Hot AC listing, while Sia’s “Unstoppable” drops a place to #5.