Lily Collins Appears As Interview Guest On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Special Look)

The Netflix hit “Emily In Paris” will return for its third season this month. In support of the occasion, the show’s star Lily Collins makes a high-profile late-night appearance.

Collins appears as an interview guest on Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The episode also features an appearance by Common.

Kicking off the final stretch of “Colbert” episodes before the annual holiday break, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In conjunction with the broadcast, the network shared a gallery of photos from the New York-based taping.