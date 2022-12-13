in TV News

Sadie Sink Makes Appearance On December 14 Kelly Clarkson Show (First Look)

The star of “Stranger Things” and “The Whale” appears on “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J070 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sadie Sink, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

In support of new film “The Whale,” actress Sadie Sink pays a visit to a noteworthy daytime television show.

The actress, also known for starring as Max on “Stranger Things” appears for an interview on the Wednesday, December 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Sink’s “The Whale” co-star Brendan Fraser, who just received a Golden Globe nomination for the film, also appears on that day’s “Kelly.” An early-look photo from the episode, however, only features Sink.

Said preview photo is available above; the full episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

