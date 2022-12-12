in TV News

“Wednesday” and Star Jenna Ortega Earn Nominations For Upcoming Golden Globe Awards

“Wednesday” scores key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Netflix’s “Wednesday” has been the buzziest television property over the past several weeks, and the conversation is definitely not about to stop. The immensely popular series scored key nominations at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The show itself is up for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; other nominees include “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders In The Building.”

Star Jenna Ortega, meanwhile, holds a nomination in the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Her fellow nominees are Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), and Selena Gomez (“Only Murders In The Building”).

Off television last year, this year’s Globes will return to NBC on January 10, 2023. Jerrod Carmichael will host.

