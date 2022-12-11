Loud Luxury & KIDDO’s “These Nights,” Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” Join Top 40 At Pop Radio, (G)I-DLE, Metro Boomin Songs Top 50

Only two songs debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, with Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” and Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” securing Top 40 rankings.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “These Nights” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The dance radio crossover garnered 856 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 236.

Up four places, “Dreamers” enters the Top 40 at #40. The BTS member’s World Cup anthem received 656 tracking week spins (+235).

(G)I-DLE’s “Nxde” and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” concurrently make moves just below the chart, with each securing a Top 50 ranking.

Played 348 times during the tracking period (+145), “Nxde” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #51 last week.

Up a whopping 183 places, “Creepin'” takes #8 with 314 spins (+310).