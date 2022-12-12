Blake Shelton Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

With the latest season of “The Voice” coming to a close and his new series “Barmageddon” getting started, Blake Shelton makes a promotional television appearance Monday.

The massively popular country music star and television personality appears for an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, Blake talks about gifting Jennifer and her family a goat for Christmas. Blake also gives an update on married life with Gwen Stefani, while connecting her cooking prowess to his changing appearance. He also expresses excitement about having a Timpano Italian Pasta Dome during the holidays.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but photos from the taping are already available: