in TV News

Blake Shelton Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Blake talks about a goat gift, pasta, and more on “Jennifer.”

Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

With the latest season of “The Voice” coming to a close and his new series “Barmageddon” getting started, Blake Shelton makes a promotional television appearance Monday.

The massively popular country music star and television personality appears for an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, Blake talks about gifting Jennifer and her family a goat for Christmas. Blake also gives an update on married life with Gwen Stefani, while connecting her cooking prowess to his changing appearance. He also expresses excitement about having a Timpano Italian Pasta Dome during the holidays.

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but photos from the taping are already available:

Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Blake Shelton on 12/12/22 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

blake sheltonthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Loud Luxury & KIDDO’s “These Nights,” Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” Join Top 40 At Pop Radio, (G)I-DLE, Metro Boomin Songs Top 50