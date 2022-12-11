Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Joins Top 25 At Pop Radio; Black Eyed Peas, Anitta & El Alfa’s “SIMPLY THE BEST” Top 30

Chris Brown’s recent rhythmic radio chart-topper “Under The Influence” makes a noteworthy move on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The crossover effort enters the listing’s Top 25, rising two places to #24.

Black Eyed Peas, Anitta & El Alfa’s “SIMPLY THE BEST” concurrently moves into the Top 30. The song rises one spot to a new high of #30.

“Under The Influence” received 3,611 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count reflects a gain of 411 spins from last week’s tally.

“SIMPLY THE BEST” concurrently garnered 1,500 spins, exceeding last week’s total by 204.