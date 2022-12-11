in Music News

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Tomorrow 2” takes over #1 on the urban radio chart.

Cardi B and GloRilla in Tomorrow 2 | CMG/Interscope

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

The collaboration received ~6,894 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,050, while giving “Tomorrow 2” a lead of more than 1500 spins over the week’s #2 song.

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” that #2 song, received ~5,433 plays during the tracking week (-696).

Future’s “Love You Better” rises four spots to #3, while his enduring “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” spends another week at #4.

Tems’ own “Free Mind” concurrently holds at #5.

