Luke Bryan’s “Country On” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The #6 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart flies to #1 this week.
Luke Bryan’s “Country On,” that song, takes over as the format’s top song. The new #1 position is based on chart points, but “Country On” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 4-10 tracking period.
The single garnered ~7,533 spins (+1,351) and ~30.94 million audience impressions.
Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” rises one spot to #2, as Jimmie Allen’s “down home” moves up one spot to #3. Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” rises one spot to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)” drops three spots to #5.
