in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “Country On” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan scores a new country radio #1.

Luke Bryan - Country On | Capitol Nashville

The #6 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart flies to #1 this week.

Luke Bryan’s “Country On,” that song, takes over as the format’s top song. The new #1 position is based on chart points, but “Country On” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 4-10 tracking period.

The single garnered ~7,533 spins (+1,351) and ~30.94 million audience impressions.

Jelly Roll’s “Son Of A Sinner” rises one spot to #2, as Jimmie Allen’s “down home” moves up one spot to #3. Jordan Davis’ “What My World Spins Around” rises one spot to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)” drops three spots to #5.

country onjelly rolljimmie allenjordan davisluke bryanriley greenthomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Afrojack, Black V Neck & Muni Long’s “Day N Night” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart