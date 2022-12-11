Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Tyga, Jhene Aiko and Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “Sunshine tops the chart on the strength of its ~5,379 tracking period plays. The count reflects a gain of 567 from last week’s mark.
Credited with ~5,284 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period (-86), Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” holds at #2.
Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” drops two spots to #3, as Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” slides one level to #4. Up one spot, King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” earns a new peak of #5.
