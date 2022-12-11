in Music News

Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Sunshine” rises three spots to #1 on this week’s chart.

Tyga and Jhene Aiko in Sunshine | Video screen | EMPIRE

Tyga, Jhene Aiko and Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Sunshine tops the chart on the strength of its ~5,379 tracking period plays. The count reflects a gain of 567 from last week’s mark.

Credited with ~5,284 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period (-86), Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” holds at #2.

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” drops two spots to #3, as Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” slides one level to #4. Up one spot, King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” earns a new peak of #5.

Armani whitebeyonceChris Brownjhene aikoking combskodak blackpop smokesunshinetyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BTS Members Rule Global YouTube As RM’s “Wild Flower” Claims #1 On Videos Chart, Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” Still Leads Songs

GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart