JVKE’s “Golden Hour” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Enters Top 20

Moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart include ventures into the Top 15 and Top 20.

JVKE’s “golden hour” achieves the former feat, rising two spots to #15. Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” represents the new Top 20 addition, courtesy of its six-place rise to #18.

“Golden hour” received 6,138 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 359.

“Lavender Haze” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 4,970, besting last week’s sum by 1,264.

“Lavender Haze” is one of two Taylor Swift songs in the active Top 20. Her fellow “Midnights” single “Anti-Hero” bullets at #2 on this week’s chart.