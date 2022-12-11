in Music News

Afrojack, Black V Neck & Muni Long’s “Day N Night” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Day N Night” earns the top spot at the dance format.

Dance radio has a new #1, as Afrojack & Black V Neck’s “Day N Night (featuring Muni Long)” rises one spot to the top of the Mediabase US dance chart.

“Day N Night” received ~552 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 115.

Up three places, Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You” grabs the runner-up ranking on this week’s listing.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” slides two spots to #3, as David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #4. Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” concurrently drops two levels to #5.

