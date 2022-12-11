Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Lil Nas X, the artist behind the year’s most played pop radio hit in “THATS WHAT I WANT,” scores another Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” earns #10 on this week’s pop airplay chart.

“STAR WALKIN'” received ~9,256 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 443 spins.

“STAR WALKIN'” ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rules the chart for a fourth consecutive week.