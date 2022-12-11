in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“STAR WALKIN'” rises to a new high on the pop chart.

Lil Nas X - Star Walkin video screenshot | Columbia

Lil Nas X, the artist behind the year’s most played pop radio hit in “THATS WHAT I WANT,” scores another Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” earns #10 on this week’s pop airplay chart.

“STAR WALKIN'” received ~9,256 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 443 spins.

“STAR WALKIN'” ranks as the week’s only new addition to the Top 10. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rules the chart for a fourth consecutive week.

lil nas xstar walkin'

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Afrojack, Black V Neck & Muni Long’s “Day N Night” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart