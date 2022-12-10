Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Was Pop Radio’s Biggest Song In 2022; Doja Cat Ranks As Top Artist

Not simply a source of exciting headlines, the Columbia Promotions team achieved measurable dominance at radio in 2022. According to Mediabase’s year-end report, Columbia led the way in overall radio with a 15.3% chart share. It fared particularly well at the Top 40/pop format, amassing an impressive 23.8%.

Up 40% from last year’s pop share, the tally dominantly ranked as the year’s best. RCA, the #2 label at pop, earned a 16.3% chart share in 2022.

Consistent with its share dominance, Columbia was behind five of the Top 10 songs at the format. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” registered as pop radio’s #1 song in 2022, with the Columbia-promoted “STAY” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, #3), “As It Was” (Harry Styles, #4), “INDUSTRY BABY” (Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, #8), and “Easy On Me” (Adele, #10) also landing near the top of the chart.

Columbia artists Lil Nas X and Harry Styles respectively ranked as pop radio’s #2 and #3 artists in 2022.

RCA’s Doja Cat, who had four songs reach #1 on the weekly pop chart in 2022, registered as the format’s #1 artist for the year (and the year’s top artist on radio overall, for that matter). Her hit “Need To Know” was pop radio’s #5 song for the year.

— The #3 song in pop share, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” — a Columbia hit — ranked at #1 for overall radio in 2022. It also claimed first place at the hot adult contemporary format.

— Mediabase’s Year-End report is based on a November 7, 2021 – November 5, 2022 tracking period.