in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” Was Pop Radio’s Biggest Song In 2022; Doja Cat Ranks As Top Artist

“THATS WHAT I WANT” was one of five Columbia songs in the Top 10.

Lil Nas X - THATS WHAT I WANT | Video screen | Columbia Records

Not simply a source of exciting headlines, the Columbia Promotions team achieved measurable dominance at radio in 2022. According to Mediabase’s year-end report, Columbia led the way in overall radio with a 15.3% chart share. It fared particularly well at the Top 40/pop format, amassing an impressive 23.8%.

Up 40% from last year’s pop share, the tally dominantly ranked as the year’s best. RCA, the #2 label at pop, earned a 16.3% chart share in 2022.

Consistent with its share dominance, Columbia was behind five of the Top 10 songs at the format. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” registered as pop radio’s #1 song in 2022, with the Columbia-promoted “STAY” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, #3), “As It Was” (Harry Styles, #4), “INDUSTRY BABY” (Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, #8), and “Easy On Me” (Adele, #10) also landing near the top of the chart.

Columbia artists Lil Nas X and Harry Styles respectively ranked as pop radio’s #2 and #3 artists in 2022.

RCA’s Doja Cat, who had four songs reach #1 on the weekly pop chart in 2022, registered as the format’s #1 artist for the year (and the year’s top artist on radio overall, for that matter). Her hit “Need To Know” was pop radio’s #5 song for the year.

— The #3 song in pop share, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” — a Columbia hit — ranked at #1 for overall radio in 2022. It also claimed first place at the hot adult contemporary format.

— Mediabase’s Year-End report is based on a November 7, 2021 – November 5, 2022 tracking period.

doja catharry styleslil nas xthats what i want

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Google pays a rate of $100 per hour. I most recently made $3500 for a 40-hour job week online. He averages 12,265 and works about 30 hours a week, according to my (jfn-22) younger brother’s friend. I’m amazed at how easy things used to be.
    .
    .
    For further details, see this article—————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Miley Cyrus Appears For Interview, Shaving Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Tracks From SZA’s “SOS” Claim Top 11 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 9 Spots On Apple Music