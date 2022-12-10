Tracks From SZA’s “SOS” Claim Top 11 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 9 Spots On Apple Music

Proving itself worthy of the “eagerly anticipated” label, SZA’s “SOS” posted massive opening day streaming numbers on the Spotify and Apple Music platforms.

Tracks from the album claimed the Top 11 spots on the US Spotify chart for Friday, December 9. “SOS” songs meanwhile garnered the Top 9 positions on the US and Global Apple Music charts.

“Kill Bill” ranked as the top song on each of the aforementioned listings; it also impressively registered as #5 on the Global Spotify chart.

“SOS” (#2) and “Nobody Gets Me” (#3) ranked as the next-best performers on US Spotify. “SOS” (#2) and “Blind” (#3) earned those labels on Apple Music.

The “SOS” album has also been selling at a brisk pace, earning #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.