Tracks From SZA’s “SOS” Claim Top 11 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 9 Spots On Apple Music

“Kill Bill” was the biggest song on opening day.

SZA - SOS cover | RCA

Proving itself worthy of the “eagerly anticipated” label, SZA’s “SOS” posted massive opening day streaming numbers on the Spotify and Apple Music platforms.

Tracks from the album claimed the Top 11 spots on the US Spotify chart for Friday, December 9. “SOS” songs meanwhile garnered the Top 9 positions on the US and Global Apple Music charts.

“Kill Bill” ranked as the top song on each of the aforementioned listings; it also impressively registered as #5 on the Global Spotify chart.

“SOS” (#2) and “Nobody Gets Me” (#3) ranked as the next-best performers on US Spotify. “SOS” (#2) and “Blind” (#3) earned those labels on Apple Music.

The “SOS” album has also been selling at a brisk pace, earning #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

