Miley Cyrus Appears For Interview, Shaving Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus shaves host Jimmy Fallon’s beard on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Another week of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” originals comes to a close Friday night, and the episode features a very high-profile guest.
Miley Cyrus joins as the episode’s lead celebrity visitor.
In addition to participating in an interview, Cyrus shaves Jimmy’s beard during a segment on the episode.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack.
The episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
