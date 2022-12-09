Miley Cyrus Appears For Interview, Shaving Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Another week of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” originals comes to a close Friday night, and the episode features a very high-profile guest.

Miley Cyrus joins as the episode’s lead celebrity visitor.

In addition to participating in an interview, Cyrus shaves Jimmy’s beard during a segment on the episode.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Jesse Williams and comedian Mary Mack.

The episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: