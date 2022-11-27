Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Under The Influence” seizes the throne from YG’s “Toxic.”

“Under The Influence” received ~5,589 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 592.

The aforementioned “Toxic,” which posted a tracking period play count of ~5,064 (-572), falls to #2 this week.

Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” rises one spot to #3, Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” ascends a spot to #4, and Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” climbs two levels to #5.