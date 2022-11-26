“Tukoh Taka,” “Dreamers,” “Waka Waka” Claim Top 3 Spots On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

In conjunction with the start of the 2022 World Cup, anthems related to FIFA’s iconic soccer tournament are attracting considerable interest on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares’ FIFA Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video Jung Kook performing “Dreamers” at the 2022 Qatar World Cup opening starts in the #2 position, while Shakira’s 2010 World Cup Anthem “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” returns to the chart at #3.

The “Tukoh Taka” video received 26.6 million views during the November 18-24 tracking period. “Dreamers” posted a tracking period view count of 22.0 million, and “Waka Waka” garnered 18.4 million.

Additional FIFA videos on this week’s chart include Ozuna, GIMS & RedOne’s “Arhbo” at #14 and Pitbull’s 2014 anthem “We Are One (Ole Ola)” at #32.