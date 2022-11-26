in Music News

“Tukoh Taka,” “Dreamers,” “Waka Waka” Claim Top 3 Spots On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

FIFA-related songs lead the way on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj in Tukoh Taka | Video Screen | FIFA Sound

In conjunction with the start of the 2022 World Cup, anthems related to FIFA’s iconic soccer tournament are attracting considerable interest on YouTube.

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares’ FIFA Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video Jung Kook performing “Dreamers” at the 2022 Qatar World Cup opening starts in the #2 position, while Shakira’s 2010 World Cup Anthem “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” returns to the chart at #3.

The “Tukoh Taka” video received 26.6 million views during the November 18-24 tracking period. “Dreamers” posted a tracking period view count of 22.0 million, and “Waka Waka” garnered 18.4 million.

Additional FIFA videos on this week’s chart include Ozuna, GIMS & RedOne’s “Arhbo” at #14 and Pitbull’s 2014 anthem “We Are One (Ole Ola)” at #32.

btsdreamersjung kookmalumamyriam faresnicki minajshakiratukoh takawaka waka

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Top 3 At Pop Radio