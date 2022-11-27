Jackson Dean’s “Don’t Come Lookin'” Claims #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jackson Dean’s “Don’t Come Lookin’,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, rises to #1 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Don’t Come Lookin'” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the November 20-26 tracking period. The Jackson Dean single garnered ~8,608 spins, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,605.

Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green),” last week’s leader, takes #2 on this week’s chart. It also ranks as the week’s most heard song at country radio, amassing ~36.38 million audience impressions across the Mediabase panel.

Bailey Zimmerman’s “Fall In Love” rises one spot to #3, Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” drops two places to #4, and Jimmie Allen’s “down home” stays at #5.