Taylor Swift Looks Beautiful In AMAs Press Room, Celebrates 6 New Award Wins (Backstage Look)

Swift won every award for which she was nominated.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC) TAYLOR SWIFT

The fourth quarter of 2022 continues to belong to Taylor Swift. The artist, who broke records with her new album “Midnight” and spurred gigantic demand for her upcoming tour, enjoyed a massive night at the American Music Awards.

Swift won all six awards for which she was nominated at the 2022 ceremony, including the coveted Artist of the Year. The artist has now won a record 40 AMA trophies in her illustrious career. With “Midnights” launching in the next eligibility period and Swift sure to release other great albums (and album re-recordings) in the coming years, she will surely extend that record in the very near future.

Swift’s full list of wins is as follows: Artist of the Year, Music Video, Female Pop Artist, Pop Album, Female Country Artist, and Country Album.

In conjunction with’s her big night, Taylor posted for photos in the AMAs press area. ABC shared some publicity shots:

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The "2022 American Music Awards," hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC) TAYLOR SWIFT
TAYLOR SWIFT
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

