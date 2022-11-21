in TV News

Dove Cameron Delivers Stunning Rendition Of “Boyfriend” At AMAs, ABC Shares Pictures

The performance was one of the night’s highlights.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC) DOVE CAMERON

About two hours after winning the New Artist trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards, Dove Cameron took the stage to perform her mainstream radio breakthrough “Boyfriend.”

The performance proved exactly why she won the coveted award.

Easily one of the night’s highlights (alongside Yola’s powerhouse number and the Lionel Richie tribute), the seductive rendition of “Boyfriend” featured the optimal combination of great vocals, compelling imagery, and magnetic energy. It was a celebration of one of the best-received songs of the year, and one of the standout talents in mainstream entertainment.

Following the performance, ABC shared a collection of photos.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The "2022 American Music Awards," hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
DOVE CAMERON
DOVE CAMERON
  1. she has a very dapper appearance, which I enjoy. One of the Ellen Show’s most remarkable guests is Zac Efron. I was reminded of her debut on this show by his appearance. After that, I hoped she would return, and my wish was fulfilled.

