Dove Cameron Delivers Stunning Rendition Of “Boyfriend” At AMAs, ABC Shares Pictures

About two hours after winning the New Artist trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards, Dove Cameron took the stage to perform her mainstream radio breakthrough “Boyfriend.”

The performance proved exactly why she won the coveted award.

Easily one of the night’s highlights (alongside Yola’s powerhouse number and the Lionel Richie tribute), the seductive rendition of “Boyfriend” featured the optimal combination of great vocals, compelling imagery, and magnetic energy. It was a celebration of one of the best-received songs of the year, and one of the standout talents in mainstream entertainment.

Following the performance, ABC shared a collection of photos.